Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to undergo toe surgery

1:39 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is due to undergo toe surgery on Wednesday following the Super Bowl LV loss, according to the NFL Network.

Mahomes, whose Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, is having the operation to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport has said.

Last year's Super Bowl MVP has been playing through the injury, commonly known as turf toe, since the divisional round win over the Cleveland Browns last month.

The rehabilitation will take several months but Mahomes, 25, is expected to make a full recovery, says Rappaport.

Mahomes refused to blame his toe injury - that left him limping for most of the Super Bowl - for the defeat against the Bucs.

6:06 Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it," he said.

"You're playing football, you have to battle through injuries.

"We will look at it (on Monday) and make a final decision if we are going to have surgery on it or not."

Sunday's Super Bowl loss was the first time Mahomes and the Chiefs had been beaten by more than a score in his three-year NFL career.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played through injury in the Super Bowl

It was also the first time since High School that Mahomes was part of an offense that failed to score a touchdown.

"Obviously I didn't play the way I wanted to play," Mahomes said after the game. "But what else can you say? All you can do is leave everything on the field and I feel like the guys did that.

"They were the better team today.

"They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I've been beaten in a long time.

"But I'm proud of the guys and how they fought until the very end of the game."