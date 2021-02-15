Vincent Jackson: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player dies aged 38

Vincent Jackson, 38, was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday, February 15

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday in a Florida hotel room, authorities have confirmed.

Police said the 38-year-old Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in the Tampa suburb of Brandon since January 11.

Jackson's family reported him missing on February 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office located him at the hotel and spoke with him. After assessing his well-being, the missing persons report was cancelled.

A housekeeper found Jackson deceased on Monday, February 15. The sheriff's office said there were no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Jackson played 12 seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2005-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-16). The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns in 155 games.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else."

Bucs co-chairman Bryan Glazer said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson. During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took great pride in his performance on and off the football field.

"Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.

"He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family."

Jackson posted six 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL with 19.2 yards per reception in his first season with Tampa Bay in 2012.

Jackson became to emerge as a top receiver when he caught 18 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in three games in the 2007 postseason. The Chargers lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chargers selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado.