Inside the Huddle: Jags and Jets in State of the Franchise, plus Carson Wentz's trade to the Colts

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are back to break down the latest moves and murmurings as the NFL offseason begins to gather momentum.

The guys explore Carson Wentz's trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts in what represents not only a fresh start for the former No 2 pick, but also potentially a key domino falling in the quarterback landscape.

With that in mind, it is rather timely that the first edition of this year's State of the Franchise series focuses on two teams expected to make significant changes under center.

Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars look certain to make Clemson's Trevor Lawrence their new face of the franchise with the first overall pick at April's Draft, while Robert Saleh's New York Jets are likely preparing for life beyond Sam Darnold as they consider the likes of BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Subscribe to Inside the Huddle on:

For updates on the tags, free agency and the Draft, be sure to follow along at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.