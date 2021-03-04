Ben Roethlisberger agrees new deal for 2021 with Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in action against the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement over a new deal for the 2021 season, the team announced on Thursday.

There had been uncertainty over the future of the veteran quarterback this offseason as the organisation sought a more cap-friendly deal amid projections of the Steelers being $13m over the salary limit.

"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organisation," said Roethlisberger on the official Steelers website.

"I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."

The 2021 cap hit on Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract starts at $22.25M. This is the (inflexible) dead cap that must rollover from the previous deal. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 4, 2021

The 39-year-old is coming off his 17th season in the NFL, during which he threw for 3,803, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a positive response to a 2019 campaign that saw him feature just twice due to surgery on an elbow injury.

His year came to an end in defeat to the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as Roethlisberger finished with 47 of 68 for 501 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, a dreadful team display in the first half costing Mike Tomlin's side.

Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to the postseason on 11 occasions, featuring in five AFC Championship games and winning on two of three Super Bowl trips.

5:43 The best of the action as the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 on Sunday in the NFL Wild Card Round at Heinz Field The best of the action as the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 on Sunday in the NFL Wild Card Round at Heinz Field

"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," said general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert.

"We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same - to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."