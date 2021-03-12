Cam Newton: New England Patriots set to re-sign quarterback on one-year deal

Cam Newton is returning to New England (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Cam Newton is returning with the New England Patriots.

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported on Friday the 2015 league MVP is re-signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal, having been set to hit free agency this offseason. NFL Network's Ton Pelissero later confirmed the news.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March last year and did not sign with a new team until July, when he was acquired by the Patriots on a one-year, $1.75m deal.

He went on to throw for 2,657 passing yards with a 65.8 completion percentage for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 592 yards and 12 scores.

0:43 Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers throws a 19-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Cam Newton in this superb trick play against the Jets on the final day of the regular season Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers throws a 19-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Cam Newton in this superb trick play against the Jets on the final day of the regular season

The 31-year-old's season was dealt a significant blow when he missed one game on the back of testing positive for COVID-19, something he later admitted played a part in a difficult finish to the year.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is said to have thoroughly enjoyed his time working with Newton, and the feeling was clearly mutual.

"I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports," Newton recently said on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast.

"He is a cool dude who understands the game. He's like a historian of the game. And for you to just sit down and chat with him, it's like 'Damn!' He's going back and he's got film, literally teaching the game."

Newton entered last season on the back of a 2019 campaign in which he played just two games due to a Lisfranc fracture, which, combined with his departure in Carolina, naturally posed doubts over his future as an NFL starter.

Despite delivering reminders of his rushing expertise, the three-time Pro Bowler struggled to convince with the ball in his hands.

Nonetheless, the shortage of preparation time for Newton and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to mould to one another during a summer disrupted by COVID has fuelled optimism the veteran play-caller will be better equipped to succeed with a full offseason programme behind him in 2021.

His return meanwhile does not rule out the Patriots addressing the position in free agency or next month's NFL Draft, with North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones looming as potential options with the 15th overall pick.