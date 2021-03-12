Tom Brady agrees one-year extension with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is aiming for ring No 8. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tom Brady has reportedly reached an agreement over a one-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he sets his sights on ring No 8.

The veteran quarterback's return was anticipated, with Brady insisting "We're coming back, you already know that" following February's Super Bowl triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His comments were later followed up by Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht explaining that the team had been in talks over an extension for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the terms equate to a four-year contract extension that voids to just one-year, with the deal set to save the Bucs $19m against the cap.

Brady arrived on a two-year deal worth $50m in fully guaranteed money last March having landed in free agency after 20 years with the New England Patriots. His extension now means he is locked in with Tampa through the 2022 season.

The 43-year-old, who will turn 44 in August, defied his age once more as he finished the regular season 401 of 610 passing for 4,633 (his most since 2015), 40 touchdowns (most since 2007) and 12 interceptions. He also went on to throw for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three picks in the playoffs as the Bucs reached the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it at the end of the 2002 season.

Speaking during the build-up to the game in Tampa, Brady admitted he would 'definitely' consider playing beyond the age of 45.

