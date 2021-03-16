Rob Gronkowski: Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign tight end to one-year deal worth up to $10m

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to win his fourth Super Bowl in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed another key member of their Super Bowl-winning side after Rob Gronkowski agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10m.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with his former New England Patriots team-mate Tom Brady in Tampa for the 2020 season, which remarkably ended in them both winning yet another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Gronkowski's new contract will pay him $8m in 2021, with an additional $2m available in incentives.

The tight end's new deal comes after the Buccaneers re-signed linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett to two and four-year deals, respectively.

Shaquil Barrett recommitted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by signing a new four-year, $72m deal on Monday

They also placed the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin, meaning the Buccaneers' 2021 roster will have a familiar look to it.

Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win was Gronkowski's fourth, with his previous three coming alongside Brady in New England.

The four-time All-Pro recorded modest numbers by his standards last season, with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

And in the Buccaneers' first three playoff games he totalled just two catches for 43 yards, but he proved his worth in the Super Bowl, making six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns to help dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those scores mean Gronkowski and Brady have now combined for 14 playoff touchdowns across their careers, making them the most productive post-season duo in NFL history.

After being picked in the second round of the 2010 Draft, Gronkowski recorded 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns for the Patriots before announcing his retirement - albeit temporarily - in 2018.