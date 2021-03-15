Drew Brees' legacy in New Orleans stretches beyond throwing a football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees looks on from the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2007 (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

"If you love the city, they'll love you right back."

A Hall of Fame-worthy career and 15 years of devotion to The Big Easy, its iconic vibrancy and cultural-diversity were embedded in those words when Drew Brees packaged them as advice for Pelicans star Zion Williamson upon his arrival in the NBA. One storied beacon of sporting inspiration in New Orleans passing the baton to a young man at the start of his journey.

Exactly 15 years to the day since signing with the Saints, Brees called time on a toiling, glittering, galvanising all-of-the-above two decade-long career in the NFL on Sunday. He did so with the help of his children, who, in the announcement on Instagram, joked 'our dad is finally going to retire, so he can spend more time with us!'.

The decision and its proximity to the 2021 NFL Draft in turn became a lasting reminder to the Trevor Lawrences, the Zach Wilsons, the Justin Fields and the Trey Lances of what it means to be a franchise quarterback. Brees represented the city, the state, and not just the jersey, going beyond the basic job specification of throwing touchdown passes and winning silverware. Although the latter helps, too.

"Drew is so much more valuable than all the records, awards and accolades," said Saints owner Gayle Benson.

"Over and above his outstanding performance, Drew came to represent the resolve, passion and drive that resonates not only with Saints fans and football fans, but our entire community," she added. "He played the game and played the position at its highest level, but just as important, represented our organisation and region in the highest fashion."

An undersized, underappreciated, not very Hall of Fame-looking play-caller stared at the aftermath of catastrophe and, with his blood family, set out to lift his adopted family from what threatened as irreversible despair; as The Superdome had served as 'last resort' shelter for those unable to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Katrina, the Brees-led Saints would offer emotional refuge as a city-welding powerhouse of resilience.

Brees needed New Orleans as much as New Orleans needed Brees. The heart and spirit of Louisiana soon became home for the Dallas, Texas native.

You came to us at our lowest point.



You led us to our highest.



You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness.



Recruiters scarpered at the sight of Brees tearing his ACL in the 11th grade. NFL teams did the same in the first round of the 2001 Draft, with concerns over his height and arm strength seeing him fall to the San Diego Chargers with the opening pick of the second round.

His career endured further pushback in 2004 when the Chargers introduced Philip Rivers on the back of a season in which he won just two of 11 starts and was benched on multiple occasions. And again in 2005 when he suffered a season-ending, surgery-requiring shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos ahead of becoming a free agent.

While the Chargers displayed little motivation in keeping him around, the Miami Dolphins were unconvinced by his health amid their offseason interest. With that, in came Sean Payton and the Saints, for whom Brees signed a six-year, $60m deal on March 14, 2006.

A new era for both. Brees fighting to spark fresh life into his career, the Saints seeking to respond to a 2005 season in which they slumped to 3-13 having been unable to play at home due to the impact of Katrina.

From Purdue to the @Saints, @DrewBrees will always be 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 & 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞.



Brees was greeted by the effects of a storm that six months earlier had crippled New Orleans. Houses were now ruins, typically-bouncing streets were desolate, cars were abandoned, boats could be found in the road. Katrina had stripped the city of its infectious soul.

Cue No 9. In his first season he led the Saints to the NFC Championship game as 10-6 NFC South champions, while also striving to lift spirits off the field as his Brees Dream Foundation, formed alongside his wife Brittany in 2003, partnered with Operation Kids with a view to rebuilding and improving academic facilities, playgrounds, after-school programmes, child care facilities and mentoring programmes.

His humanitarian work resulted in him being named 2006 co-Walter Payton Man of the Year alongside Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

New Orleans suddenly had a reason to cheer again and a leader to root for.

"He's been a great ambassador for this league for a long time," Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon told Sky Sports. "What he did going down to New Orleans in the first place, him and Sean Payton, right after Katrina and just shooting the energy and revitalising that whole area that had been devastated by the hurricane.

"The New Orleans Saints have been a huge motivator in that city, in that region he was a big part of it with the way he played and the way he led and got involved with the community and gave back. He'll be huge in that state for a long time, he'll probably be able to run for office when he retires if he wants to.

"What he's been able to do on the field as a guy they thought might not be able to play anymore after he had the shoulder problem when he was with the Chargers, New Orleans takes a chance on him and next thing you know he's one of the all-time leading passers in history.

"He'll have that huge impact for a long time because of what he was not only able to just do on the field but also what he did off it during a tragic time."

Brees and head coach Sean Payton led the Saints to their lone Super Bowl win in Miami in February 2010

In expanding on his foundation's primary goal of improving the quality of life for cancer patients, Brees has used his platform to raise awareness for issues such as bullying and also sponsors the Rebuilding Through Brotherhood programme that sees fellow Sigma Chi fraternity members build homes with the Habitat for Humanity in the New Orleans community.

Behind him the Saints became a rallying point for a broken city, inspiring a feel-good, family era that reached an emotional peak in 2009-10 when Payton's side clinched Super Bowl glory against the Indianapolis Colts, their beloved quarterback claiming MVP after finishing 32 of 39 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the next decade he would become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a 13-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time passing yards leader, leading the Saints to the playoffs in nine of the last 15 years and in each of the last four.

Though he never lifted the Lombardi Trophy a second time, his Hall of Fame credentials offer little reason for dispute.

“There’s a loyalty that Drew Brees brought to this team,”



"When I was hired by the Saints as head coach in 2006, the very first goal was to establish a functional and winning culture," said coach Payton. "In doing so, it was vital to know what we were looking for in a player, talent, work ethic, makeup, intelligence and leadership are all qualities we found in Drew Brees. We also found a player with a burning desire to win. Within a year, he helped lead our team to the club's first NFC Championship appearance.

"Throughout his career, his consistency and dedication to excellence were unparalleled. In a very short period of time, he would help lead a region to recovery and a team to a Super Bowl Championship. He was a magnificent leader both on and off the field. His attention to detail and competitive spirit were infectious. For all of us that have had the chance to coach him, it has been our privilege, we are better for it.

"I am forever grateful for what he has done for our team, our community and for me personally."

Brees' service outside of football didn't stop with New Orleans. Since 2011 he has been supporting the fight against hunger as an Ambassador for the World Food Programme, and has also been long-term contributor for Purdue Athletes Life Success (PALS), a free summer camp that includes STEM-based activities for children whose parents meet poverty income guidelines.

He has, meanwhile, been involved with Convoy of Hope, offering support to families affected by Hurricane Sandy, after which in 2012 he donated $1m to relief efforts.

In 2020 his attention returned to Louisiana when he donated $5m to communities that required meal support and food services, before doubling his efforts with another $5m donation made in partnership with Ochsner Health in aid of building healthcare centres across the state.

"He is a great ambassador for our city, state and region and I am confident he will continue to make positive impacts here locally," said Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "It has been our incredible fortune to watch his daily efforts and commitment and on behalf our entire organisation, we are eternally grateful for ever."

Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after the divisional round defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

One of few blemishes on Brees' record arrived last offseason when he suggested in an interview he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America", in relation to players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Brees subsequently received criticism from Saints teammate Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Thomas as well as a number of players from across the league, cornerback Richard Sherman stating 'He's beyond lost'.

He had lived in a city in which over 50 per cent of the population are African American. A city that adored him. He should have known better.

After deserved backlash, Brees released a public apology in which he admitted he had 'completely missed the mark' on issues facing the country and condemned the 'years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities'. He also discussed the matter with teammates in a bid to hear their views and learn from them, before later rejecting support from then-President Donald Trump for his controversial remarks, insisting 'this is not an issue about the American flag'.

Whether it equates to a successful fourth quarter comeback is up for debate, but the anguish at the thought of hurting his city was clear and the apparent desire to create change after admitting his wrong doing a positive sign.

The hurt his initial comments inflicted proved another size of his enormity and his significance in the eyes of those that had taken him into their hearts back in 2006.

New Orleans worshipped Brees likes Brees worshipped New Orleans.

