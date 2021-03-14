Aaron Jones: Running back agrees four-year deal to stay with Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed a deal to return to Green Bay

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has agreed a four-year, $48m contract to stay with the team, according to multiple sources.

With Jones set to hit free agency on March 17, the Packers took the 26-year-old off the market by securing a deal that will keep him with the team until the 2024 season.

Jones was selected by Green Bay in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football for the University of Texas at El Paso, and has developed into a formidable rusher over his four-year career so far.

After showing flashes of his talent in his rookie season and improving his statistics in year two, Jones stepped into the lead role for Green Bay in 2019 and flourished. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground (1,084) and added 474 on the ground, while his 16 rushing touchdowns led the NFL.

Despite missing two games in 2020, Jones surpassed the previous season's rushing mark (1,104 yards) and was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Green Bay spent a second-round pick on running back A.J. Dillon in last year's NFL Draft, and he impressed towards the end of the season - particularly in a 124-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Dillon's emergence, plus the Packers passing on the chance to franchise tag Jones before this offseason's deadline, had led many to believe Jones was set to find a new team on the free-agent market.

However, he will return to lead a strong rushing attack as the Packers look to improve on their NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

