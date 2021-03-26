Brett Favre says an addiction to painkillers led him to contemplate suicide

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has spoken about his painkiller addiction in the 1990s

Brett Favre says an addiction to painkillers led him to contemplate suicide shortly after steering the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title in 1997.

Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. He suffered two seizures the following year after increasing his intake, prompting him to enter rehab for 75 days.

The legendary quarterback said despite having won the Super Bowl in 1996-97, he was "as low as I possibly could be".

Favre "fell right back into the cycle" of his addiction after leaving rehab but eventually managed to overcome it by flushing the pills down the toilet.

Favre led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl in 1997, earning their third overall title and first since Super Bowl II

Speaking on his Bolling With Favre podcast, the 51-year-old said his addiction to painkillers in the 1990s nearly killed him.

"I was as low as I possibly could be," Favre said. "I said it's one of two things: I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet. I sat by the toilet for two hours.

"Eventually, I dumped the pills in the toilet, flushed them and I almost wanted to kill myself because of doing that. I could not believe that I've actually done that, and I was so mad at myself because now what was I gonna do?

"I shook with cold and hot sweats every night. But that was the last time. I was clean. It took me a couple more to get over the urge."

Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 before moving to the Packers, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during a 16-season spell.

He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

If you are struggling to cope call Samaritans on 116 123 or text Shout to 85258.