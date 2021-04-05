Sam Darnold: New York Jets trade starting quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold has been traded to the Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for draft picks.

The Jets receive a sixth-round pick this year and a second and fourth-round pick in next year's Draft.

New York took Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 Draft but they have only won 13 games in the three seasons since then, despite signs of promise from the young quarterback.

They now look set to select his replacement with the second overall pick in this year's Draft, which takes place in Cleveland between April 29-May 1 and will be live on Sky Sports NFL.

BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Alabama's Mac Jones could be candidates for that pick, with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence projected to be taken with the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said: "I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets.

"He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet.

"While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him.

"We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career."

The move to acquire Darnold puts fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status in question with the Panthers.

Bridgewater, 28, threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last season, his first with Carolina.

He also rushed for 279 yards with five scores.

