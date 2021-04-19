Trevor Lawrence defends comments regarding his work ethic: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick at the 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)

No. 1 overall pick in-waiting Trevor Lawrence has responded to criticism surrounding comments he made in a recent interview surrounding his motivation coming into the NFL, insisting he loves football "as much or more than anyone".

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Lawrence dismissed the idea that he works with a 'huge chip' on his shoulder or the belief that people are out to get him, as well as suggesting he didn't 'need' football for his 'life to be O.K.'.

The remarks appeared to anger fans on social media as some questioned his work ethic, to which the Clemson quarterback replied by clarifying his commitment to the game while also reaffirming his stance.

"It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment," Lawrence tweeted. "I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN.

3:20 Watch as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is put through his paces at his pro day Watch as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is put through his paces at his pro day

"I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don't need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and Everything that comes with it.

"The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I'm called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol."

Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced over the weekend that they will be donating $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville after Jaguars fans came together to raise more than $11,000 as a wedding gift for the pair to donate to a charity of their choice.

"We hope to be a part of your community soon," said Lawrence on Twitter as he prepares to become the Jags' next franchise quarterback.