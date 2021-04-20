Pittsburgh Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has extended his stay through the 2024 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension, which will run through the 2024 season.

Tomlin, who is one of only three Black head coaches in the NFL, has been with the Steelers since 2007.

He will enter his 15th season with the team in 2021 and is only the third Steelers head coach since 1969, joining Hall of Famers Chuck Noll (1969-91) and Bill Cowher (1992-2006).

BREAKING: @Steelers sign HC Mike Tomlin to three-year contract extension through 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/DqjTynWdD6 — NFL (@NFL) April 20, 2021

The 49-year-old led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in his second season, making him the youngest head coach at the age of 36 to win a Super Bowl.

Only Bill Belichick, who joined the New England Patriots in 2000, and Sean Payton, who has coached the New Orleans Saints since 2006, have a longer tenure with their current team.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," said team president Art Rooney II in a statement.

"Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

If Mike Tomlin, who is 49, coaches till the end of his extension, it will mean 3 coaches for the Steelers in 56 seasons. — Peter King (@peter_king) April 20, 2021

The franchise have reached the playoffs nine times during Tomlin's tenure and captured its seventh AFC North title under him in 2020.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," said Tomlin.

"We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

For updates on the Draft, be sure to follow along at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.