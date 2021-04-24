Orlando Brown: Kansas City Chiefs acquire offensive tackle from Baltimore Ravens

Orlando Brown will move from Baltimore Ravens to Kansas City Chiefs, subject to a medical

The Kansas City Chiefs have plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster after they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

The deal sees Brown move for a package of NFL draft picks for the Ravens, including the No. 31 overall selection this year.

Both teams announced the trade, which will not become complete until Brown passes a physical.

The Ravens will get the 31st pick Thursday night, along with third and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year.

The Chiefs will get the Ravens second-round pick next week and a sixth-rounder in 2022.

"Teams continually tweak and update and revise that board, knowing where they can attack it," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said.

"I think that mid-two-to-early-three area is going to be a hot zone."

The Ravens had been expected to trade Brown since late January, when he took to social media to emphatically state that he was a left tackle rather than right tackle, where Baltimore wanted him to play.

And while the trade gives the Ravens two first-round picks, they likely will need to use one of them on a replacement on the right side.

The biggest surprise, though, may have been the trade partner. Baltimore essentially sent one of the league's best players at one of the game's premier positions to their biggest barricade toward making it back to the Super Bowl.

We have acquired T Orlando Brown Jr. via trade with the Baltimore Ravens, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/75zFpYsyMt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 23, 2021

Veach added: "There's been dialogue with various teams and we have a couple of things on our radar but nothing there we're ready to move on in any direction.

"But we're always going to continue to have dialogue with teams and make sure we have all the information, and we can assess whether this move would be a better alternative than staying put and either moving up or moving down."

Brown, 24, a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, has started 42 games and appeared in all 16 in each of the past three seasons.

He played on the right side in his first two seasons but moved to the left following an injury to Ronnie Stanley midway through last season and did not allow a sack in about 700 snaps at that position.

