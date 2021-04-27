Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers committed to quarterback for 'foreseeable future', says general manager

The long-term future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains a much talked subject

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remain committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the "foreseeable future" – despite trading up in the first round to draft a potential successor a year ago.

The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins the No. 30 overall selection and a fourth-round pick in last year's draft to move up to the No. 26 spot and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers himself acknowledged the move took him by surprise but responded by throwing an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earning a third MVP award as he guided the Packers to last season's NFC championship game.

Rodgers has previously spoken of his desire to finish his career with Green Bay but referred to his future as "a beautiful mystery" late last season.

However, Gutekunst has reiterated Green Bay's desire to keep the 37-year-old beyond the 2021 season, saying: "Aaron's our guy.

"He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We're excited about the kind of things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years."

Speculation remains though due to the fact the Packers haven't restructured Rodgers contract, a move that would ultimately show their commitment to him beyond the upcoming season.

Rodgers currently has three years remaining on the four-year, $134m extension he signed in August 2018 with the Packers able to clear about $22m in cap space by moving him on after the 2021 season.

Green Bay's salary cap issues explain why long snapper Joe Fortunato is the only free agent the Packers have signed this off-season, although they did agree to lucrative long-term deals with All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones over the past year before all three players could enter the free-agent market.

"It's very important for us to work through the next two years to get this salary cap thing right," Gutekunst added.

"We will have to address many contracts over the next four or five months to kind of get under the cap for the season, and that's (Rodgers') certainly one we will probably address as well."

