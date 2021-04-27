Play the 2021 NFL Draft Predictor: Brian Baldinger, Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold give their top five picks

Sign up to play the NFL Draft predictor by clicking the link below

Who would you take as the No 1 overall pick? Which quarterback have the San Francisco 49ers trade up to pick? Where does dominant tight end talent Kyle Pitts get picked up?

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger have tried to answer these questions by predicting the top five picks in Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft.

Jeff Reinebold's top five

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback (Clemson)

2) New York Jets - Zach Wilson, Quarterback (BYU)

3) San Francisco 49ers - Justin Fields, Quarterback (Ohio State)

4) Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, Tight end (Florida)

5) Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, Offensive tackle (Oregon)

"Everybody knows where Trevor Lawrence is going.

"The Jets are going to take Zach Wilson - a great pick, they'll build their football team around him.

"San Francisco at three; I'm saying they go for Justin Fields, just because of his athleticism and for what he has done as a college player.

"Then, Atlanta get the best tight end to come along in decades! This guy Kyle Pitts has the chance to be a gold jacket guy, a Hall of Famer.

"The Bengals I have going for Penei Sewell. He is the next Anthony Munoz at left tackle in Cincinnati."

Brian Baldinger's top five

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback (Clemson)

2) New York Jets - Zach Wilson, Quarterback (BYU)

3) San Francisco 49ers - Mac Jones, Quarterback (Alabama)

4) Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, Tight end (Florida)

5) Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver (LSU)

"Lawrence is a generational player. Urban Meyer gets to build an NFL team for the first time, and Trevor will lead it.

"Wilson has a golden arm. He really only has one year's worth of a great body of work, but there is not a game that he plays where you don't see a little Patrick Mahomes type magic in there.

"I'm with Jeff on the 49ers, I think they should take Fields - that's what I would do - but from what I hear, Mac Jones is going to San Francisco. I'll listen to the chatter.

"The draft starts with Atlanta. I think they'll listen to a lot of phone calls for that fourth pick, but I think in the end they'll go for the tight end who, as Jeff says, might have the chance to wear a gold jacket one day. Put him in that offense with Julio Jones and a bunch of other talented guys.

"I think Cincinnati will look at an offensive lineman at five, but it won't be Sewell, it will be Rashawn Slater if they do. But, ultimately, I think they'll reunite their quarterback Joe Burrow with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who he won a national championship with at LSU."

Neil Reynolds' top five

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback (Clemson)

2) New York Jets - Zach Wilson, Quarterback (BYU)

3) San Francisco 49ers - Mac Jones, Quarterback (Alabama)

4) Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, Tight end (Florida)

5) Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, Offensive tackle (Oregon)

"I've copied Baldy's homework on numbers one to four. Lawrence, of course, to the Jags, Wilson to the Jets, Jones sounds like he is the prototypical quarterback for [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan.

"Pitts doesn't play like a tight end. You put the film on and ask me what position he plays? I'm going to tell you he's 'Megatron', Calvin Johnson.

"I can't believe I'm preaching for the Bengals to go offensive line, but Burrow can throw all of the pretty passes he likes, but not from flat on his back! There's a reason he ended up out of last year with a knee injury. his O-line is terrible. I've gone with Sewell."

