Jimmy Garoppolo says San Francisco 49ers gave him heads up about drafting a quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo is prepared to fight for the starting quarterback role in San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo says the San Francisco 49ers were 'straightforward' with him during the draft process and gave him a heads up about their plan to take a quarterback.

Garoppolo made the comments during an interview with CBS Sports Radio, his first publicly since the draft.

The Niners moved up nine spots to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No 3 overall pick in last week's NFL draft, a move general manager John Lynch made sure Garoppolo knew about beforehand.

"[Lynch] didn't tell me who or how they were going to do it. But he gave me the heads up before," said Garoppolo.

"John has been really cool throughout this whole process. Throughout the whole thing, it could have gotten a little fishy here and there, but he was really straightforward and I appreciate him for that."

The 49ers took North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick

The communication stands in stark contrast to the situation in Green Bay, where All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly threatening to not play for the Packers this season, in part over his dissatisfaction with how the team comported itself in the 2020 draft; the Packers traded up to select Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round but neglected to tell Rodgers.

Garoppolo is 22-8 as the Niners' starter in three seasons but has missed 23 games with injuries, including 10 games in 2020.

"It was one of those things where I know [Lance] is going to come in here, there's going to be some competition between us like there was with me and Tom [Brady] in New England," Garoppolo said.

"All you can ask for is the opportunity. So, once they said you'll have the opportunity to start this year and fight it out, I was all for it. I'm ready for the competition and that's what we're here for."