Tim Tebow expected to sign one-year deal with Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end

Tebow in action during a Mets spring training game against the Miami Marlins. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Trevor Lawrence was just 12-years-old at the time of Tim Tebow's last appearance in the NFL back in 2012; nine years on and the pair are set to become unlikely teammates.

Following murmurs ahead of the Draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign quarterback-turned-tight end Tebow on a one-year deal.

The Jags recently opted not to retain veteran Tyler Eifert and traded 2019 Draft pick Josh Oliver to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell, Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson as their tight end options.

Tebow's move to the position arrives year after scouts encouraged him to make the transition away from quarterback.

"That will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense," said Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan recently. "Obviously Urban (Meyer) knows Tim really well, and Tim's got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And its a position where we need to get better."

Tebow and Urban Meyer during their time together at Florida. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

The Heisman Trophy winner quarterbacked Urban Meyer's Florida Gators to two National Championship titles at college between 2006 and 2009 before being selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 Draft.

He went 8-6 as a starter over his two seasons in Denver, the second of which saw him finish 126 of 271 passing for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 660 yards and six touchdowns from 122 carries, notably fumbling the ball 13 times.

John Elway eventually signed Peyton Manning to replace him, resulting in Tebow signing with the New York Jets in 2012, during which he made just two starts, followed by offseason stints with the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015).

Tim Tebow last played in an NFL game 3,053 days ago. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2021

Tebow went on to pursue a career in professional baseball, signing a minor league deal with the New York Mets in 2016 before moving from the instructional league to Triple-A over the next four years until his retirement in February 2021.

Such is the media frenzy his career has garnered from college through to the NFL, the 33-year-old's presence in training camp may well gain as much attention as that of No. 1 overall pick Lawrence. And perhaps that is what Meyer and the Jags intended.

