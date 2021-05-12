NFL 2021 season: Philadelphia Eagles expect full crowds at Lincoln Financial Field as mayor announces lifted restrictions

Philadelphia Eagles fans are widely considered among the loudest and most passionate supporters in the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting fans back in the stands at full capacity to begin the 2021 NFL season.

The mayor of the city, Jim Kenney, announced he will remove stadium capacity restrictions at the beginning of next month.

All stadium capacity measures are expected to be lifted by June 11, meaning Lincoln Financial Field will be free to have up to 67,594 fans in attendance for Eagles games at the beginning of the season.

In a statement on Tuesday, Eagles president Don Smolenski said: "Today's announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community.

"We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivalled home-field advantage for our team.

"We have always been committed to providing our fans a great gameday experience in a safe, clean, and friendly environment.

"As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated."

Follow the latest offseason news across Sky Sports' digital channels and @SkySportsNFL on Twitter.