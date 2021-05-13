Blake Bortles: Green Bay Packers signing veteran quarterback on one-year deal

Bortles will join Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love in the Packers quarterback room

The Green Bay Packers are set to sign veteran quarterback Blake Bortles on a one-year contract, ESPN and NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Bortles' arrival follows on from the departure of long-serving Packers backup quarterback Tom Boyle, who signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

The Packers had been keen to ensure they had three quarterbacks at their disposal heading into OTAs, with Bortles adding to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love and, of course, Aaron Rodgers.

The latter's future meanwhile remains uncertain after it was reported on day one of the 2021 NFL Draft that the reigning league MVP wanted out in Green Bay.

Bortles previously worked with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during their time together with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they reached the AFC Championship game in the 2017 postseason.

The long-term future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains a much talked subject

The 29-year-old last saw action in 2019 in three games with the Los Angeles Rams as he completed one of two passes for three yards.

Bortles was the third overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, starting 73 of 75 games played between 2014-18 and passing for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

Rodgers has been mum about whether he intends to take part in voluntary OTAs having reportedly informed some members of the organisation he does not want to play for the Packers anymore.

Among the reasons for Rodgers' reported frustration with the team is the Packers' selection of Love with their first-round pick in 2020 as opposed to a player who could make an instant contribution, along with their failure to come to terms on a contract extension with him.

