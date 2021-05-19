Antonio Brown has knee surgery but is still expected to re-sign with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has undergone minor knee surgery

Antonio Brown has undergone minor knee surgery, but the wide receiver is still expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly.

Brown had been expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million, with incentives, to return to Tampa, but the deal could be on hold until he passes his physical.

"He has to pass the physical," coach Bruce Arians told The Pewter Report. "Hopefully we'll have a scope on Tuesday. He's getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It's just a matter of a physical."

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said on the Eye Test for Two podcast that he's not "concerned" about Brown re-signing with the team.

After serving an eight-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Brown joined the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games (four starts) last season.

He added eight receptions in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brown, 32, is a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with 886 receptions for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns in 139 games (107 starts) with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Bucs.

For updates on the NFL season, be sure to follow along at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.