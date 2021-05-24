New Orleans Saints expect capacity crowd at every home game in 2021 as do 49ers for Levi's Stadium

New Orleans Saints' Superdome will be at 73,000 capacity in 2021, says Dennis Lauscha

New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha believes every seat will be filled for every home game in the 73,000-seat Superdome in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium will also return to full capacity for the 2021-22 NFL season, the team's president Al Guido has confirmed.

The 49ers were one of 13 teams that played their 2020 home games in front of no fans because of safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussing New Orleans, Lauscha told the Saints official website: "I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin' and rollin' and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely."

Regarding getting fans vaccinated, he added: "Obviously, it's really important.

"We've got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we'll continue to do it. It's one of our No 1 priorities."

The Saints kick off their 17-game regular-season schedule against the Green Bay Packers at home on September 12.

Meanwhile, 49ers president Guido tweeted: "Not a day goes by that we haven't missed hearing 49ers fans in Levi's Stadium and we're thrilled to be able to fully welcome them back for the upcoming season.

"We want to thank the frontline healthcare workers at Levi's Stadium who have worked tirelessly to drive the largest vaccination site in California."

Levi's Stadium has a capacity of 68,500.

