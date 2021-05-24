Eugene Chung: NFL to review alleged discriminatory comments made to former Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles coach

Eugene Chung has worked as a coach at the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL plans to review Eugene Chung's allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching position.

Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by the New England Patriots who played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade, was allegedly told he was not the right minority by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, did not identify the team.

"It was said to me, 'Well, you're really not a minority,'" Chung told the Boston Globe. "I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.'"

In a follow-up, Chung said he was told he was "not the right minority that we're looking for".

"I asked about it, and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, 'Oh no, you said it. Now that it's out there, let's talk about it'," Chung said. "It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative."

"We will review the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

"That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Chung most recently was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff from 2016-19.

He started 30 games at both guard spots for the Patriots in his first two seasons in the NFL and played one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one with the Indianapolis Colts.

Chung began his coaching career with the Eagles on Andy Reid's staff in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach. He followed Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and came back to Philadelphia with Doug Pederson in 2016.

"Alleged comments made to Eugene Chung by an NFL team during a recent interview should be investigated by the NFL," the Fritz Pollard Alliance said in a statement.

"If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it is further evidence that, despite good faith changes to diversity-related policies, the NFL's actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination."

