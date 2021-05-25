Antonio Brown passes physical to make Tampa Bay Buccaneers deal official

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Super Bowl champions

Wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical and officially signed on for a second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. The deal had been on hold until he passed his physical.

The 32-year-old played in eight games for the Bucs during the 2020 regular season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

A knee injury in the playoffs kept him out of the NFC Championship Game, but he returned to catch five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, Brown has 886 catches for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Buccaneers.

The Bucs have also added cornerback Dee Delaney, who has been out of the league since March 2020 after being released by Washington.

