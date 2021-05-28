Todd Gurley: Free agent running back visits with Detroit Lions

There could be a reunion with a former teammate on the cards for Todd Gurley. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Free agent running back Todd Gurley was in Detroit on Thursday to visit with the Lions, reported NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The former All-Pro spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons where he posted 678 rushing yards for nine touchdowns from 195 carries.

He had signed on a one-year deal following his release from the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent five seasons and put up three 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.

Gurley was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 thanks to his return of 1,305 yards on the ground and a league-high 13 touchdowns alongside his 64 catches for 788 yards and six scores, before registering 1,251 rushing yards for a league-leading 17 scores in addition to 59 receptions for 590 yards in 2018 to help the Rams reach the Super Bowl.

Signing in Detroit would mean a reunion with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded to the Lions earlier this offseason in a deal that saw Matthew Stafford head in the opposite direction.

He would, however, be greeted by something of a crowded running back room that includes second-year breakout contender D'Andre Swift, recent free agency acquisition Jamaal Williams and seventh-round draft pick Jermar Jefferson.

Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro who has rushed for 6,082 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 67 touchdowns. He also has 243 career receptions for 2,254 yards and 12 TDs.

