Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians rewarded with pay rise; general manager Jason Licht agrees extension

Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl - but he wants more

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on revised contracts for coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht, NFL Network reported Monday.

Arians' new deal includes a pay raise while Licht's contract "ensures he'll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years," according to the report.

Arians is entering his third season with the Bucs. After going 7-9 in 2019, he led Tampa Bay to an 11-5 record in the regular season and a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

6:06 Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Licht, 50, has been with the Buccaneers since 2014. Under his watch, the franchise signed longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency in March 2020.

Brady promptly led Tampa Bay to the franchise's second Super Bowl title - his seventh - and broke the club's single-season records for pass completions (401) and touchdown passes (40).

The Buccaneers, who open the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday September 9, enter the 2021 season having retained all 22 of Super Bowl their starters.