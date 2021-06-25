Pittsburgh Steelers release David DeCastro and reach deal with Trai Turner

David DeCastro played in 125 games for the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers have released David DeCastro and agreed to terms on a contract with fellow Pro Bowl offensive guard Trai Turner.

ESPN reported agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed a one-year deal on behalf of Turner, who visited the Steelers last week.

DeCastro, who was released with a non-football injury designation, was in the final season of a six-year, $58m contract. The decision to part ways with him saves Pittsburgh $8.75m in cap space.

DeCastro, 31, was a two-time First Team All-Pro during his tenure with the Steelers, which dates back to 2012 when the team selected him in the first round of the draft (24th overall) out of Stanford.

Trai Turner was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March

"David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

"He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

DeCastro started 124 of 125 games in which he has played during his NFL career. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2015 and 2017 and voted to six straight Pro Bowls from 2015-20.

Turner was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March to clear more than $11m in cap space.

Turner, 28, started nine games at right guard in his only season with the Chargers in 2020. He missed one game with a knee injury and six with a groin injury.

Drafted in the third round by Carolina in 2014 out of LSU, Turner started 80 of his 84 games with the Panthers from 2014-19. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons with the team.