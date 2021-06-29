Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas announces retirement from NFL

Thomas recorded five straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement on Monday.

Thomas, 33, did not play in the NFL last season. He caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010-18) before finishing his career with the Houston Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019).

"I'm Demaryius Thomas, and I've finally come to a decision to hang it up," Thomas said in a video posted by the Broncos on social media. "I'm going to retire, and I'm going to retire a Denver Bronco."

Denver drafted Thomas in the first round (22nd overall) in 2010 and traded him to the Texans on October 30, 2018.

"(Thomas) belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what he's meant to this organisation on the field and out in the community," said Broncos president John Elway in a statement. "We appreciate everything Demaryius did for us and congratulate him on his retirement from the NFL."

He posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos from 2012-16 and helped them win a championship in Super Bowl 50. Thomas made the Pro Bowl in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

He ranks No. 2 in Denver history in receiving yards and touchdowns and is No. 3 in receptions.

Including his 23 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns with Houston and his 36 grabs for 433 yards and one score with New York, Thomas retires with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 scores.