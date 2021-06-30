Ryan Ramczyk: New Orleans Saints right tackle agrees five-year, $96m extension

Ryan Ramczyk, 27, is now under contract with New Orleans Saints through the 2026 season

Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year, $96m extension with the New Orleans Saints, making the All-Pro the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

The deal includes $60m in guaranteed money, according to reports by ESPN and NFL Network on Wednesday.

Ramczyk, 27, has played in - and started - every game but one since the Saints selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Saints rested their starters for the 2018 season finale, accounting for the only game Ramczyk has missed.

The offensive lineman made the first-team All-Pro after the 2019 season and then the second team in 2018 and 2020.

Ramczyk's total contract value eclipses the previous high of $72m earned by Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, per Spotrac.

Extending Ramczyk was among New Orleans' offseason priorities because he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next year.