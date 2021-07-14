Richard Sherman: Former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback arrested on domestic violence charge

Former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The 33-year-old was booked at 6:08 am local time on Wednesday at King County Correctional Facility in Seattle and subsequently denied bail, according to public records.

Redmond Police released a statement explaining that officers were called at approximately 1:49am on the morning of Wednesday July 14 after Sherman had attempted to force his way into a family member's home.

The statement adds that Sherman fought with officers while being taken into custody, leading to a Redmond K9 team being called upon.

The Washington State Patrol were also present to investigate a hit and run incident after a vehicle was abandoned following a collision with a cement barrier to an off-ramp.

In an official statement, the NFL Players Association said: "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman is one of the vice presidents on the NFLPA's executive committee, which he was first voted on to in 2016 before being re-elected in 2018 and then again in 2020.

The cornerback has recorded 484 tackles, 36 interceptions and 115 passes defended in 139 career games in the NFL since being drafted by the Seahawks out of Stanford in 2011.

During his seven seasons in Seattle he won one Super Bowl, reached another, posted 32 interceptions and was first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

In 2018 he signed with the 49ers, where he played for three seasons and made it to Super Bowl LIV before being released in February this year having missed 11 games during the 2020 campaign. Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

The incident is being investigated as a felony, which in US law typically means a guilty verdict carries the possibility of a prison term.