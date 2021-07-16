Richard Sherman: Former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback released without bail

Former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been released from jail without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break into his in-laws' home.

King County District Court Judge Faamomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked. They have not yet filed charges.

Masaniai declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested.

The judge called Sherman, who did not attend the hearing, a "pillar of the community" and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest.

He ordered that Sherman, 33, not have contact with his father-in-law and that he not use alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

"I love and support my husband," Sherman's wife, Ashley Sherman, said in a statement after the hearing.

"I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family."

Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports.

Ashley Sherman called 911 to try to have police stop him.

He was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws home in the suburb of Redmond.

Seattle-based radio station KIRO-FM obtained audio of the 911 call Moss made before Sherman left his home overnight.

"I need officers to my house now," Moss told the 911 operator. "My husband is drunk and threatened to kill himself."

Sherman was located outside the home when police arrived and initially fought with police to the point that a K9 dog was deployed to help bring him into custody, police said.

Both Sherman and the responding officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the K9 deployment and ensuing altercation

At Thursday's hearing, Sherman's attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, did not contest that probable cause existed for the arrest.

But he said Sherman should be released without bail, noting his good works in the community, including founding the Blanket Coverage Foundation, a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

"Richard Sherman is among the best in our community," Offenbecher said. "He is a good person and a good soul. He is taking these allegations very seriously."

The cornerback has recorded 484 tackles, 36 interceptions and 115 passes defended in 139 career games in the NFL since being drafted by the Seahawks out of Stanford in 2011.

During his seven seasons in Seattle he won one Super Bowl, reached another, posted 32 interceptions and was first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.