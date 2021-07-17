Richard Sherman: Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors

Richard Sherman, right, sits in court as his wife Ashley Sherman, left, looks on during a hearing

Free agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges in connection with his arrest outside his in-laws’ home this week.

Sherman was charged earlier on Friday with two domestic violence counts, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and endangering roadway workers.

He was arrested in Redmond, Washington, after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then attempted to break into his in-laws' house on Wednesday.

Before appearing for his court hearing, which he attended alongside his wife, Ashley Sherman, Sherman said he is "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

A statement on Twitter read: "I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. "I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.

"The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle.

"I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."

The charges are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

Under the terms of his release, Sherman may not possess a weapon, use alcohol or nonprescription drugs, or have any contact with his father-in-law.

Sherman, unsigned for the upcoming NFL season, is a vice president on the NFL Player Association's executive committee and spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

His first seven seasons were spent with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he made two Super Bowl appearances, winning in 2014.