Lamar Jackson misses first practice of Baltimore Ravens' training camp after testing positive for coronavirus

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed one game last season due to coronavirus

Lamar Jackson missed the first practice of Baltimore Ravens' training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the quarterback's positive test after practice on Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards had also tested positive.

"It's just part of the deal. It's just the way the world is right now," Harbaugh said.

"We have 90 per cent vaccinated, and I think we're going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we're in really great shape with the vaccinations."

The Ravens had 20 players miss time due to coronavirus last season, including Jackson, who sat out the Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Jackson out and the timetable for his return undetermined, local quarterback Kenji Bahar has been signed to the 90-man roster.

Jackson, who won MVP honours in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore and threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

Baltimore won a play-off game with Jackson for the first time last season, before the Ravens were then eliminated at Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Edwards signed a contract extension through to 2023 this offseason, running for 723 yards last season to help the Ravens rank first in the NFL in rushing for a second consecutive year.