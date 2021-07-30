Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers agree to terms on reworked contract

Aaron Rodgers looks set to lead the Packers out again in 2021 (AP)

The Aaron Rodgers saga, if it can be called that, looks to be on hold for now after he and the Green Bay Packers reached an agreement over a reworked contract on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers and the Packers finalised the terms and language of a deal in view of tying the reigning MVP down ahead of the 2021 season.

The Packers voided the 2023 season from the deal, meaning Rodgers cannot be tagged beyond 2022 and would become a free agent if he plays out the next two years.

His reworked contract will see the Packers save $10m in 2021 cap space and pay Rodgers a $6.8m roster bonus, a $14.4m signing bonus and a $1.1m base salary. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that Rodgers will earn a $26,470,588 salary and $500K workout bonus in 2022.

1:12 Packers quarterback Rodgers praises U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for highlighting the importance of mental health Packers quarterback Rodgers praises U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for highlighting the importance of mental health

It was also reported that the Packers removed forfeiture provisions that will prevent the team from regaining portions of Rodgers' signing bonus.

In a candid press conference on Wednesday Rodgers lifted the lid on his offseason stand-off with the organisation, citing his lack of influence in personnel decisions being behind the scenes as a primary reason for his frustration. He referred directly to the treatment of 'great locker-room guys' in Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, John Kuhn, Brett Goode, T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde while making his point.

Rodgers, who had informed people within the organisation in April that he did not intend on returning with the team, was making his return to training camp having sat out the entire offseason programme. He noted that he had even considered retirement during his time away.

The Packers granted a Rodgers wish this week by re-acquiring one of the quarterback's favourite targets Randall Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans.

"Obviously without Aaron (Rodgers), I don't think we would be pursuing that," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. "Randall is still a really good player. This was a very important thing for Aaron, and that's why we did it."