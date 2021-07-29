Randall Cobb returns to Green Bay Packers from Houston Texans in exchange for draft pick

Randall Cobb had 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season with the Houston Texans

Wide receiver Randall Cobb reunited with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Wednesday as Green Bay acquired him from the Houston Texans in exchange for a draft pick.

The Packers confirmed the deal but did not disclose what draft pick they sent to Houston. NFL Network reported it was a sixth-round selection in 2022.

Earlier in the day, Cobb appeared to confirm his return to Green Bay.

He took to social media and wrote "I'M COMING HOME!" accompanied by an old picture of him wearing his Packers uniform.

Cobb spent his first eight NFL seasons playing for Green Bay.

His return to the Packers comes on the heels of Rodgers rejoining the team on Tuesday. It was the first time that Rodgers was with Green Bay since his exit interview after the team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Cobb, who will turn 31 next month, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 after recording career-high totals in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12).

He had 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season with the Houston Texans.

In 130 NFL games, Cobb has 563 receptions for 6,793 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Packers (2011-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston (2020).

The Packers made Cobb a second-round pick in the 2011 draft out of Kentucky.