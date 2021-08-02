Carson Wentz: Indianapolis Colts quarterback to undergo foot surgery after training camp injury

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this summer

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery after suffering an injury at training camp, the team announced.

Head coach Frank Reich said Wentz will have the procedure on Monday and his timeframe for return is five to 12 weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich told the team's website.

It was widely reported Wentz was hurt on Thursday and was forced to miss Friday and Saturday's training camp practices.

2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason is set to take over as the starter for the time being. Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley and Jalen Morton are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The Colts traded a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 conditional second-round pick (that could become a first) to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz in March.

The 28-year-old was selected by the Eagles as the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and started strongly, leading them to an 11-2 record in 2017 before getting injured. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles as quarterback and Reich as offensive coordinator.

However, Wentz did not match his 2017 levels and missed five games in 2018 and was injured in the postseason in 2019.

He was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2020 - with 16 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and a 72.8 quarterback rating - but has been given a fresh start in Indianapolis.