Quenton Nelson: Indianapolis Colts guard out for five to 12 weeks due to foot surgery

Three-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson faces a spell on the sidelines (AP)

The Indianapolis Colts were dealt another major blow to their preparations for the new season on Tuesday when head coach Frank Reich revealed All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson would undergo surgery on a foot problem.

It follows on from the news that quarterback Carson Wentz, who arrived in March via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, faces between five and 12 weeks on the sidelines due to an identical foot issue originating from birth.

Nelson had been spotted wearing a protective boot at training camp and is now expected to miss a similar time period to that of the new signal-caller he was primed to play a key role in protecting.

"They got their different ways, but essentially the same place," said Reich of the similarities between the Wentz and Nelson injuries.

"Can't make this up," he added.

Nelson will have company on the sidelines after it was annoucned Carson Wentz would also be out for five to 12 weeks (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The 2018-first-round pick has been a first-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons and is yet to miss a game so far in the NFL, however his availability for the Colts' Week One matchup against the Seattle Seahawks now looks in doubt.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, who was signed in free agency after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, is meanwhile still recovering from an Achilles tear he sustained in the AFC Championship game. On top of that, center Ryan Kelly continues to nurse the elbow injury he picked up earlier on in training camp.

The Colts could turn to 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter, who has been worked out at both center and guard since arriving out of Ball State. Sam Tevi, a sixth-round pick in 2017, is the current alternative to Fisher, while 2016 sixth-round selection Joey Hunt is backup to Kelly.

Though far from ideal, there is also the option of reshuffling newly-extended starting right tackle Braden Smith or veteran right guard Mark Glowinski.