New York Giants head coach Joe Judge left furious after mass brawl at training camp

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The first day of pads at training camp ended on a sour note for the New York Giants as head coach Joe Judge was left irate in the wake of a mass team brawl.

Tempers flared in East Rutherford when tight end Evan Engram retaliated in the direction of Jabrill Peppers following a hard hit on running back Corey Clement, prompting Logan Ryan to respond by pushing Engram in the back.

Surrounding players soon got involved in the altercation, including Daniel Jones who was eventually pulled out by popular center Nick Gates, most likely to protect his quarterback's money maker.

A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Judge, in keeping to his methods since being appointed last year, proceeded to dish out a stern telling off as well as putting his players through two minutes of sprints from goal line to goal line along with push-ups in the end zone - a process they then had to repeat for a second time.

"There's consequences for that kind of stuff and that's the way it is in a game. If you lose your cool, there's consequences that hurts the team. That was the message," Jones said. "Certainly got the message today."

Healthy fire can often be deemed a plus in training camp, particularly on the first day the pads are out, but Judge has worked in successful New England Patriots and Alabama programmes to know when a line is crossed.

First day of 𝐏𝐀𝐃𝐒 🤌 pic.twitter.com/G2SED9Dm91 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 3, 2021

On getting involved in the incident, Jones added: "I'm a part of the team, part of the offense, and I don't see myself any different."

With regards to the positives, it was another encouraging session for Engram while Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shepard both impressed on a strong day for the Giants offense.

"The offense moved us up the ball a little bit," said defensive back Ryan. "They had, in my opinion, their best day today, so we get to get them back tomorrow.

"We're all Giants and whoever comes in here this year, hopefully, we have a homefield advantage with the fans and we're going to be a chippy, grimy group."