Xavien Howard and Miami Dolphins end off-season dispute after agreeing to restructure cornerback's contract

Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins have ended their contract dispute

Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a reworked contract, ending the cornerback's contract dispute.

The All-Pro defender, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2020 with 10, will now remain in Miami after an off-season of trade rumours.

It comes after the defensive back received over $93,000 in fines following his failure to report to the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp, and his trade request if a fresh agreement over the terms of his deal could not be reached.

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network's insider, revealed Howard's new contract will see the addition of $1m of Pro Bowl specific incentives and a further $2.5m of other incentives added in 2021.

The terms of Howard's new deal will see the 28-year-old become the highest-paid cornerback in the upcoming NFL season.

Howard has also sought assurances that the Dolphins will look to renegotiate his deal in February or March of next year, after the 2021 season has concluded and in line with market valuation.

The contract restructure proposals come just two years after he signed a five-year extension in 2019.

Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed terms over a five-year extension

Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a five-year, $99.25m extension that makes him the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

The 26-year-old's new deal includes $52.5m in guaranteed money and will see him paid $20m per year over the first three years of his contract, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

An All-Pro in his first three seasons in the league, Leonard was named as a first-team selection in both 2018 and 2020.

The Colts have made tying down their key players to new contracts an off-season priority, after securing right tackle Braden Smith to a new long-term $72.4m extension in July.