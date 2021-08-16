Sky Sports NFL's dedicated channel returns ahead of 2021 season

Sky Sports NFL is back for the 2021 season!

The Sky Sports NFL channel is returning for a second season and it will be bigger and better than ever.

After a thrilling 2020 that featured an expanded post-season, the NFL is preparing for its biggest-ever regular season as an additional 18th week is added meaning all 32 teams will play 17 games in their attempt to make the playoffs.

Sky Sports NFL will be there every step of the way right up to Super Bowl LVI at the brilliant SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday February 13, with the usual bumper list of programming, the return of some familiar friends and the promise of a few surprise guests along the way… here's what to expect.

And it's live……

It's the 102nd season of NFL action and Sky Sports is your home for at least five live games a week for 18 consecutive Saturdays.

We will preview the season with the return of NFL 32 Live where we will discuss every team and hear from some of the biggest players and coaches. This will be broadcast on Thursday September 2.

Thursday Night Football will kick off the NFL week, starting with the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers up against the five-time champion Dallas Cowboys in the early hours of Friday morning (September 10, 1.20am).

Our flagship NFL Sunday show will bring you two live games from the early and late slates, with NFL Redzone for company you will have every base covered before staying up through the night for NBC's Sunday Night Football when we hand over to our friends in the NBC studio for the Game of the Week.

We will round-off the NFL week on Monday, when the final action takes place in the early hours of Tuesday morning - the first Monday Night Football of the season will see Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens heading to the desert to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL is back in London and the New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons will be our offering from the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday October 10, while Thanksgiving Thursday will offer the usual bumper midweek round of action.

2021 NFL season: Key dates Season kickoff Friday, September 10 (UK time) Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL London games Sunday, October 10 New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons Sunday, October 17 Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars Thanksgiving Day fixtures Thursday, November 25 Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints Final day of regular season Sunday, January 9 Wild Card weekend Saturday, January 15-Sunday, January 16 Divisional Round Saturday, January 22-Sunday, January 23 Conference Championships Sunday, January 30 Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13

NBC exclusives and additional programming

NBC's Football Night in America boasts an all-star cast and they will join our NFL Sunday show throughout the season.

We are delighted to announce that Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms will be appearing on Sky Sports this season.

Pro Football Talk returns to prime time, catch up with Mike Florio and Simms every weekday from 7pm throughout the season and beyond.

A week on Sky Sports NFL Monday-Friday Good Morning Football, Fantasy Live, Pro Football Talk; Monday Night Football Tuesday Inside the Huddle including NFL Sunday live game picks Wednesday Jaguars Weekly UK Thursday Overtime; Thursday Night Football Saturday Notre Dame home games Sunday NFL Sunday (two live games from Sky Sports), Redzone, NBC's Sunday Night Football

What's New?

Inside the Huddle switches to Tuesday, and will include highlights and talking points from the week's action as well as the all-important news on our live NFL Sunday offerings for the week ahead.

Overtime is back for a second season, Josh, Hannah and guests will look ahead to the latest slate of live games and there will be an added focus on NFL Fantasy this year as more and more fans join the hugely-popular version of the game.

That is the perfect way to signpost a new show for 2021, NFL Fantasy Live will mark your card on who you need to sign from the waiver wire and who you should be dropping and you can watch weekdays from 11pm.

Alongside the return of Jaguars UK Weekly, we are pleased to confirm there will be another offering, this time from the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In The Current is the inside story of the Championship-winning season and all six episodes premiere on Saturday September 4.

Familiar faces and new names

Neil Reynolds will once again be your guide throughout the live coverage and for Inside the Huddle, while Hannah Wilkes and Josh Denzel will present the new-look Overtime show.

Along the way we will hear from familiar friends such as Shaun Gayle and Jeff Reinebold who are joined by Football Morning in America's Peter King, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Kay Adams and our friends from the Around the NFL podcast - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler - who are back for another season of insight and mirth.

A host of former NFL stars will join us too, including Will Blackmon, Dallas Clark, Lorenzo Alexander, Darius Butler, Ryan Leaf and plenty more along the way.

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling updated blog to accompany Sunday's busy slate where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.

Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up for pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.

And follow us on twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.

Don't miss a second of the NFL season with Sky Sports NFL - join us for the return of the dedicated channel from Monday August 23 and for all the live action, starting with Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1.20am on Friday September 10.