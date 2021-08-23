Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson set to return to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday

Can Carson Wentz revive his career in Indianapolis? (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are set to return to Indianapolis Colts practice on Monday, head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Sunday.

Quarterback Wentz was dealt an early setback ahead of his debut season in Indy as he was required to undergo surgery to remove a broken bone in his left foot originating from an injury in high school, leaving him facing between five and 12 weeks on the sidelines.

The retirement of Philip Rivers at the end of last season prompted the Colts to send a 2021 third-round pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in order to acquire Wentz, who was sacked a league-high 50 times and lost his starting spot to Jalen Hurts in a miserable 2020 season.

"You're going to see him out there on the practice field this week," Reich said. "He'll be out there tomorrow taking some things. It will be limited.

"He'll be limited but he will be participating, as will (Ryan) Kelly and as will Quenton Nelson."

Three-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson has been optimistic about his chances of being ready for the season opener (AP)

Guard Nelson, a consecutive three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection, required surgery on a similar injury to that of Wentz's at the beginning of August, while center Kelly has been nursing an elbow problem he picked up in late July.

The availability of both promises to be vital as the Colts adjust to life without retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo, a task sure to be helped by the arrival of former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher.

The absence of Wentz has handed 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason a long-awaited opportunity to show what he can do following the cancellation of preseason last year, with sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger also seeing time on the field.

