Robby Anderson: Carolina Panthers and wide receiver agree to two-year, $29.5m contract extension

Robby Anderson is committed to the Carolina Panthers through the 2023 season

The Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson have agreed on a two-year extension worth $29.5m (£21.5m), according to NFL Network and ESPN.

The deal includes $20.5m (£14.9m) guaranteed, per the reports, and keeps the 28-year-old in Charlotte through the 2023 season.

Anderson hauled in 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season, his first in Charlotte. Both were career records.

The former undrafted free agent out of Temple has 302 career receptions, 4,155 yards and 23 TDs in five seasons with the New York Jets (2016-19) and Panthers.

Anderson joined the Panthers from the Jets on a two-year, $20m (£14.6m) deal last season in order to reunite with head coach Matt Rhule, under whom he played at Temple.

This season will see Anderson once again combine with Sam Darnold, his quarterback at the Jets who was traded to the Panthers this season.

Darnold has replaced Teddy Bridgewater, who spent one season in North Carolina before being moved to the Denver Broncos ahead of this year's Draft.

Anderson's extension further strengthens the Panthers' options at wide receiver. They previously picked up DJ Moore's 2022 option and have discussed a long-term extension with the 2018 first-rounder, while they also selected Terrace Marshall Jr in the second round this year.

The Panthers begin their 2021 season against Anderson and Darnold's old team, the Jets, on September 12.