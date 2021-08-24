Travis Etienne: Jacksonville Jaguars first-round running back set to miss season with foot injury

Travis Etienne is likely to miss his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round running back Travis Etienne is likely to miss his entire rookie season with a foot injury.

Etienne went for tests on Tuesday after getting hurt in Monday night's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints and the results revealed it was a Lisfranc injury.

The rookie runner will need to have surgery to repair his foot is likely to miss the 2021 season as a result, ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Travis Etienne will undergo surgery to fix his foot and likely end his season. https://t.co/d6KWBO9r0b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

New head coach Urban Meyer made Etienne the 25th selection in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, after taking his former college teammate Trevor Lawrence at No 1 overall.

Although Etienne was a productive runner in college, Meyer said after his selection he was going to learn to play receiver for the Jags as well.

However, reports from camp indicated he was yet to find a firm role on the offense. Etienne managed just two carries (for three yards) and one catch (three more) in his first preseason outing.

While Jacksonville will have to wait to see Etienne's explosiveness added to the attack, their backfield will once again belong to James Robinson.

An undrafted free agent in the 2020 class, Robinson compiled 1,414 scrimmage yards last year along with 10 touchdowns and will no doubt be heavily involved again in 2021.