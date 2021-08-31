Cam Newton released by New England Patriots; Mac Jones wins starting quarterback job

Tom Pelissero reports the New England Patriots have released Cam Newton and have named rookie quarterback Mac Jones their Week 1 starter. Tom Pelissero reports the New England Patriots have released Cam Newton and have named rookie quarterback Mac Jones their Week 1 starter.

The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to become the team's new starter under center.

Jim McBride from the Boston Globe was first to break the news on Tuesday as the Patriots parted with the former league MVP ahead of the 4pm ET deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53.

Jones is now set to become New England's first rookie quarterback to start in Week One since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 after being selected 15th overall out of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It brings an end to the quarterback battle that had taken place throughout training camp and preseason, which had been expected to see Newton at least begin the season as starter while the organisation eased Jones in.

Newton was absent for three days of practice ahead of the team's preseason finale due to a 'misunderstanding' surrounding COVID protocols.

His exit comes after the Patriots signed him to a new one-year deal worth up to $13.6m in March having initially acquired him on a one-year contract in July 2020 after Newton had spent three months untouched in free agency.

Across three games this summer he went 14 of 21 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Jones finished preseason 36 of 52 for 388 yards and a touchdown.

Newton completed 65.8 per cent of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as rushing for 592 yards and 12 scores in 15 games as Patriots starter last year.

Veteran Brian Hoyer and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham sit behind Jones on the Patriots roster.

