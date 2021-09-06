Josh Norman signs deal with San Francisco 49ers for 2021 season

Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Fox Sports and NFL Network reported Sunday.

The 33-year-old's new deal has incentives that would take his salary to a maximum of $2.5m. He strengthens a San Francisco secondary that includes starters ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and Emmanuel Moseley and rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Norman has played nine seasons in the league, firstly for the Carolina Panthers (2012-15), in which he earned an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2015 as the team reached the Super Bowl.

Norman then played for the Washington Football Team (2016-19) and played nine games (three starts) for the Buffalo Bills last season.

In 120 career games (95 starts), Norman has 15 interceptions - three returned for touchdowns - along with 440 tackles, 83 pass breakups, 13 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and one sack.

Norman has been part of Sky Sports NFL's live Super Bowl coverage on two occasions, in 2018 in Minnesota and again in 2020 in Miami, where his new 49ers team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco open their 2021 season at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

