Tyrod Taylor named Houston Texans starter at quarterback; Deshaun Watson won't play

Tyrod Taylor has been named Houston Texans' starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season

The Houston Texans have officially named Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, confirming that Deshaun Watson will not play.

The announcement made by head coach David Culley on Monday was expected as Watson, the team's star quarterback of the previous four seasons, is embroiled in legal problems.

Watson stands accused of sexual assault by 22 women who have filed lawsuits, and he is reportedly the target of a grand jury investigation. He still occupies a spot on the Texans roster - listed third on the depth chart behind Taylor and rookie Davis Mills - but is not expected to play as he seeks a trade out of Houston.

The Texans open their season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Taylor has previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and most recently for the Los Angeles Chargers in his 10 years in the NFL.

The 32-year-old is 24-21-1 as a starter for his career, completing 61.4 per cent of his passes, throwing for 9,770 yards, with 54 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl with the Bills in 2015.

Culley also said that Houston's Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil practised all last week, expressing hope that his conditioning will be on par to play this week. Tunsil was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in mid-August.

