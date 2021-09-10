Dallas Cowboys 29-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's Bucs open 2021 season with thrilling win

Highlights of the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highlights of the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their title defence off to a winning start as they edged out the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 in a thrilling shootout at Raymond James Stadium to open the 2021 NFL season.

Story of the Game

Tampa Bay picked up right where they left off when winning Super Bowl LV in the same stadium seven months ago. Tom Brady continued to defy his advancing years, the 44-year-old throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns - Rob Gronkowski again hauling in two of them, the second of which was his and Brady's 100th.

Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski connected for two of the Bucs' touchdowns Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski connected for two of the Bucs' touchdowns

But the Bucs perhaps weren't banking on the Cowboys being this good and pushing them quite so close. Dak Prescott, making his NFL return after nearly a year out to a horrific ankle injury, threw for 403 yards and three TDs. The defense played their part too, forcing four turnovers.

In a see-sawing contest, Greg Zuerlein hit a 48-yard field goal to give Dallas the lead with 89 seconds remaining, but that was too much time for Brady, with the seven-time Super Bowl winner marching his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop's game-winning kick in the dying seconds.

It looked like the Cowboys had done enough with 1.40 on the clock. But with only seconds remaining, the Buccaneers grabbed the win, thanks to Ryan Succop's field goal It looked like the Cowboys had done enough with 1.40 on the clock. But with only seconds remaining, the Buccaneers grabbed the win, thanks to Ryan Succop's field goal

Stats leaders

Passing: Dak Prescott, 42/58, 403 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 11 carries, 33 yards

Receiving: Amari Cooper, 13 catches, 139 yards, 2 TDs

CeeDee Lamb, seven catches, 104 yards, 1 TD

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 32/50, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, nine carries, 32 yards

Receiving: Antonio Brown, five catches, 121 yards, 1 TD

Chris Godwin, nine catches, 105 yards, 1 TD

Rob Gronkowski, eight catches, 90 yards, 2 TDs

Watch Brady's best throws from his 4-TD game against the Cowboys Watch Brady's best throws from his 4-TD game against the Cowboys

MVPs

It's hard to pick out just one, with neither Brady nor Prescott deserving to finish on the losing side after the performances they put in under center.

Gronkowski was, typically, a constant redzone threat, while Antonio Brown's rapport with Brady continues to grow stronger.

Chris Godwin had a costly drop to end one fourth-quarter drive and fumbled to finish another - Damontae Kazee showing great hustle to punch the ball loose near the goal line and Jourdan Lewis scooping it up - but he came up clutch on the game-winning drive, as his 24-yard reception down the left sideline moved the Bucs into field goal position.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cowboys 0-7 Bucs Tom Brady five-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin (extra point) Cowboys 7-7 Bucs Dak Prescott 22-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Cowboys 7-14 Bucs Tom Brady two-yard TD pass to Rob Gronkowski (extra point) Cowboys 13-14 Bucs Dak Prescott five-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (failed extra point) Cowboys 16-14 Bucs Greg Zuerlein 35-yard field goal Cowboys 16-21 Bucs Tom Brady 47-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Cowboys 19-21 Bucs Greg Zuerlein 21-yard field goal Cowboys 19-28 Bucs Tom Brady 11-yard TD pass to Rob Gronkowski (extra point) Cowboys 26-28 Bucs Dak Prescott 21-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Cowboys 29-28 Bucs Greg Zuerlein 48-yard field goal Cowboys 29-31 Bucs Ryan Succop 36-yard field goal

Key Moments

As impressively as they played, it's a case of what could have been for the Cowboys. Putting up 29 points on the road against this ferocious Bucs defense - one which held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just nine in Super Bowl LV - is no small feat, but they left more out on the field.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott impressed on his return from injury, throwing for 403 yards and three TDs Cowboys' Dak Prescott impressed on his return from injury, throwing for 403 yards and three TDs

From the four turnovers forced by the defense, Dallas scored just 12 points - two field goals and one second-quarter touchdown in which Zuerlein, who had a bit of a shaky night, failed to tack on the extra point. Zuerlein also missed with a 60-yard field goal attempt shortly before half-time.

The Buccaneers went into the break leading 21-16 after Brady found Brown with a beautiful delivery deep ball for a 47-yard touchdown to overturn the Cowboys' slender lead they'd earned off the back of a Ronald Jones fumble and Brady pick - deflected out of the hands of Leonard Fournette - on consecutive plays from scrimmage.

Dallas reclaimed that slim advantage late in the fourth quarter off the back off Godwin's fumble, but they ultimately suffered the same fate as many unfortunate teams before them, watching on as Brady set up a game-winning drive in the final minute.

Brady gives his reaction after the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys Brady gives his reaction after the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys

