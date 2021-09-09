NFL Predictions Week One: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold go head to head again for 2021 season

Sky Sports' weekly NFL predictions returns for a new season, with Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold going head to head once again.

As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, the pair will release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they'll make their picks.

Click on the link below to listen to this week's podcast, as Neil and Jeff look ahead to the opening weekend of the 2021 NFL season and chat Fantasy Football.

Read on below to see Neil and Jeff's Week One predictions...

Week One Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Cowboys @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Steelers @ Bills Bills Bills Browns @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bears @ Rams Rams Rams Ravens @ Raiders Ravens Ravens 49ers @ Lions, Sun, 6pm 49ers 49ers Jaguars @ Texans Texans Jaguars Chargers @ Washington Washington Washington Seahawks @ Colts Seahawks Seahawks Jets @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Vikings @ Bengals Vikings Vikings Cardinals @ Titans Titans Titans Eagles @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Packers @ Saints, Sun, 9.25pm Packers Packers Broncos @ Giants Broncos Broncos Dolphins @ Patriots Dolphins Patriots Bold indicates live on Sky

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Can Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl in 2021?

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"Tom Brady is 14-4 in Week One across his career. He's also a perfect 5-0 against the Cowboys, so I'm going with Tampa Bay at home. I think how they finished last season is how they'll start this one."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"The Buccaneers have not only kept that Super Bowl team together, but they've actually added to it.

"Dallas will be better than last year - I'm actually really excited to see what [new defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn is able to do with the Dallas defense - but I don't think they're yet at the elite level and so I think Tampa will win."

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is confident the Bills can reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is confident the Bills can reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"Pittsburgh's defense, of course, is very good, but Josh Allen was a perfect 6-0 last year against top 10 defenses.

"He's at home, and I can only imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like with Bills Mafia in the building! I think it will drive the Bills on to win."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"This is going to be an unbelievably physical game. This is going to be a tough Pittsburgh defense coming into town.

"But the Steelers' offensive line is just not ready yet - you could see that in preseason - and so I'm taking the Bills."

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is adamant the Chiefs need to improve after their crushing Super Bowl LV defeat at the hands of Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is adamant the Chiefs need to improve after their crushing Super Bowl LV defeat at the hands of Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"A repeat of the playoff game from last year. This is going to be a cracker.

"I think this is another where Arrowhead Stadium is going to play a big part and the Chiefs are going to put up some points."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I've still got questions about Cleveland's defense. And if anybody can expose a questionable defense, it's Kansas City - so I'm taking them at home."

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses the 'tough decision' to move on from the Detroit Lions after 12 years. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses the 'tough decision' to move on from the Detroit Lions after 12 years.

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"Two quarterbacks making their debuts for these teams. One is a little more eagerly awaited than the other - Matthew Stafford for the Rams. I cannot wait to see what he brings to Sean McVay's offense, it could be the final piece in their Super Bowl puzzle.

"Andy Dalton, meanwhile, gets the nod for the Bears, and I still can't quite get my head around that one. Rams to win at home in SoFi Stadium."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"This is a Rams team that has pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table and have said, 'let's go'. Rams win."

Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews discusses 'what makes Lamar Jackson special' ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews discusses 'what makes Lamar Jackson special' ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"There's going to be a lot of attention this year on Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and that entire team. I think their offense is good, but I worry about their defense and I think Baltimore can push them around a bit - Ravens to win on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"It's going to be a mad house in that stadium in Las Vegas! But how do you control a crowd? You run the football, pound away at them.

"And the Raiders have got to show me that they're good enough on defense up front, that they've got a firm enough chin, to get into games like this. I don't see it yet, so I'm taking Baltimore."

