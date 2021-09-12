Cleveland Browns 29-33 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to second-half comeback win
Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, including a monstrous 75-yard scoring toss to Tyreek Hill as the Kansas City Chiefs came back from trailing 22-10 at half-time to beat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their 2021 season opener
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their season-opening clash at Arrowhead, overturning a 12-point half-time deficit to stun the visitors.
Story of the Game
The Browns were near flawless in the first half as they pounded their way into a 22-10 lead with a dominant display on the ground - Nick Chubb claiming two of their three rushing scores.
But Cleveland began to unravel after the break, with the team turning the ball over three times as Kansas City came roaring back - the game was ultimately lost in a crazy three-minute spell from Cleveland in the final quarter.
Kareem Hunt found the endzone with just over 10 minutes to go to see the Browns up by nine; they'd trail by four mere moments after that two-yard rushing score.
Firstly, Mahomes heaved a monstrous deep ball down the field to Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage. Then, with Browns punter Jamie Gillan required for the first time in the game, he fumbled the snap and was tackled at the 15-yard line to set Kansas City up with brilliant field position.
Travis Kelce duly obliged to score his second touchdown of the game and suddenly the Chiefs led 33-29 - and that's how it stayed, with Baker Mayfield throwing a last-ditch interception from near midfield with just over a minute to play.
Stats leadersBrowns
- Passing: Baker Mayfield, 21/28, 321 yards, 1 INT
- Rushing: Nick Chubb, 15 carries, 83 yards, 2 TDs
- Kareem Hunt, six carries, 33 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: David Njoku, three catches, 76 yards
Chiefs
- Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 27/36, 337 yards, 3 TDs
- Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14 carries, 43 yards
- Receiving: Tyreek Hill, 11 catches, 197 yards, 1 TD
- Travis Kelce, six catches, 76 yards, 2 TDs
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Browns 8-0 Chiefs
|Nick Chubb four-yard TD run (two-point conversion)
|Browns 8-3 Chiefs
|Harrison Butker 28-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Browns 15-3 Chiefs
|Jarvis Landry five-yard TD run (extra point)
|Browns 15-10 Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD run (extra point)
|Browns 22-10 Chiefs
|Nick Chubb 18-yard TD run (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Browns 22-17 Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes 11-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point)
|Browns 22-20 Chiefs
|Harrison Butker 48-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Browns 29-20 Chiefs
|Kareem Hunt two-yard TD run (extra point)
|Browns 29-27 Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point)
|Browns 29-33 Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes eight-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (two-point conversion)
MVPs
The traditional trio of Mahomes, Hill and Kelce shone for the Chiefs. It wasn't always vintage Kansas City, with the Browns and their defense making them graft for every yard until they all finally cut loose in the final quarter.
Mayfield may have had the late interception, but he was actually excellent throughout the game, showing he is capable of making a big leap going into his fourth year in the NFL. Chubb was also terrific, although he was responsible for Cleveland's first turnover early in the third quarter which opened the door for KC.
