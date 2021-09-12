Cleveland Browns 29-33 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to second-half comeback win

Watch the best bits from the Week One clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns from Arrowhead Stadium. Watch the best bits from the Week One clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their season-opening clash at Arrowhead, overturning a 12-point half-time deficit to stun the visitors.

Story of the Game

The Browns were near flawless in the first half as they pounded their way into a 22-10 lead with a dominant display on the ground - Nick Chubb claiming two of their three rushing scores.

But Cleveland began to unravel after the break, with the team turning the ball over three times as Kansas City came roaring back - the game was ultimately lost in a crazy three-minute spell from Cleveland in the final quarter.

Kareem Hunt found the endzone with just over 10 minutes to go to see the Browns up by nine; they'd trail by four mere moments after that two-yard rushing score.

Patrick Mahomes scrambles out desperately to his right before unleashing a monstrous deep ball to Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown!

Firstly, Mahomes heaved a monstrous deep ball down the field to Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage. Then, with Browns punter Jamie Gillan required for the first time in the game, he fumbled the snap and was tackled at the 15-yard line to set Kansas City up with brilliant field position.

Travis Kelce duly obliged to score his second touchdown of the game and suddenly the Chiefs led 33-29 - and that's how it stayed, with Baker Mayfield throwing a last-ditch interception from near midfield with just over a minute to play.

Travis Kelce scores his second touchdown as the Chiefs take the lead over the Browns for the first time - with seven minutes left to play.

Stats leaders

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 21/28, 321 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Nick Chubb, 15 carries, 83 yards, 2 TDs

Kareem Hunt, six carries, 33 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: David Njoku, three catches, 76 yards

Joel Bitonio clears a huge hole for Nick Chubb, who races untouched to the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 27/36, 337 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14 carries, 43 yards

Receiving: Tyreek Hill, 11 catches, 197 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce, six catches, 76 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Browns 8-0 Chiefs Nick Chubb four-yard TD run (two-point conversion) Browns 8-3 Chiefs Harrison Butker 28-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Browns 15-3 Chiefs Jarvis Landry five-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 15-10 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 22-10 Chiefs Nick Chubb 18-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Browns 22-17 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 11-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Browns 22-20 Chiefs Harrison Butker 48-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Browns 29-20 Chiefs Kareem Hunt two-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 29-27 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Browns 29-33 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes eight-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (two-point conversion)

MVPs

The traditional trio of Mahomes, Hill and Kelce shone for the Chiefs. It wasn't always vintage Kansas City, with the Browns and their defense making them graft for every yard until they all finally cut loose in the final quarter.

Patrick Mahomes speaks after the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield may have had the late interception, but he was actually excellent throughout the game, showing he is capable of making a big leap going into his fourth year in the NFL. Chubb was also terrific, although he was responsible for Cleveland's first turnover early in the third quarter which opened the door for KC.

