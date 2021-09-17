Tom Brady: Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback says he could play until the age of 50

Tom Brady - the seven-time Super Bowl winning 44-year-old quarterback - has said he thinks he could keep playing until the age of 50.

In the return of Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers team-mate Rob Gronkowski's YouTube Show, 'Tommy & Gronky', Brady said: "Can Tom Brady play till 50 years old? I don't find it so difficult.

"Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can; I think it's a yes."

The line of questioning didn't end there, however. "You know, there's a little spin to that question," Gronkowski said. "I think it's, will [Brady's wife] Gisele [Bündchen] let Tom play till 50?"

"That is a way better question," Brady replied. "That is, of course no, that answer."

"I'm just kidding," he continued. "You [Gisele] would let me. You would let me do anything as long as I'm happy."

Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's season-opening 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys on September 9 to begin their Super Bowl defence.

The Bucs next host NFC South division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday.

